“Male state” recognized as extremist and banned in Russia :: Society :: RBC

In early October, the Nizhny Novgorod prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to declare the “Male State” extremist. The defendants, including the founder of the movement Pozdnyakov, were not present at the trial, the defense intends to appeal the decision

Vladislav Pozdnyakov, founder of the “Male State”

(Photo: doktorvladi / Instagram)



The activity of the unregistered interregional association “Male State” was recognized as extremist and banned on the territory of Russia.

The decision was made by the Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court. The regional prosecutor’s office filed a suit in early October.

As follows from the case card, the defendants were the founder of the movement Vladislav Pozdnyakov and his associates Dmitry Gubanov and Igor Nosov. None of them came to the trial. Pozdnyakov, according to the court, is not in Russia, Nosov referred to coronavirus infection, and Gubanov suffers from cerebral palsy, RTVI reports.

The lawyer of the founder of the movement “Male State” Dzambolat Gabaraev told RBC that he plans to appeal the court decision.