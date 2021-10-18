Maroon Beret Tips Will Determine Why Challenge Fights

https://ria.ru/20211018/rosgvardiya-1754971960.html

The tips of the maroon berets will sort out the conflict situation in the Caucasus when passing tests

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Councils of maroon berets will sort out the conflict situation in the Caucasus when passing tests, much of what was published the day before in social networks may not correspond to reality, Sergei Lysyuk, the founder of the Brotherhood of Maroon Berets, Hero of Russia, told RIA Novosti. that there were allegedly fights and conflicts during the tests in the Caucasus for the maroon berets of the special forces of the Russian Guard. They were brought up by cars while passing the route. The official representative of the Russian Guard, Valery Gribakin, denied these allegations, telling RIA Novosti that, despite the emotions, as in any competition, “in this case there were no fights, let alone a mass clarification relations. “” There are organizations called the Main Council of the National Guard council of reserve military personnel who have the right to wear the maroon beret. All this information (from social networks about alleged fights and conflicts – ed.) Will be analyzed, and information that will be really objective, ”said Lysyuk, who is a member of the councils that will understand the situation. in messages in the media and social networks “a lot of emotions”, as well as a lot of speculation about maroon berets, “including starting to spread information that was two years ago.” They say that the exercise was completed, and for this they gave a beret, “he stressed. Lysyuk also assured that the councils of the maroon berets and the command of the National Guard will understand the situation and take a further decision.” Our main task is to be strong and resistant to internal threats and internal enemies, “he added.

