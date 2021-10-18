“Maroon Berets” Explained the Removal of Kadyrov’s Relative from Trials

https://ria.ru/20211018/beret-1755087406.html

“Maroon Berets” Explained Why Kadyrov’s Relative Was Removed From Test

“Maroon Berets” Explained Why Kadyrov’s Relative Was Removed From Test

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The creator of the Vityaz special forces and Hero of Russia Sergei Lysyuk, in an interview with News.ru, explained why a relative of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Abdul-Kerim, was removed from the test to receive a maroon beret. According to him, the man “got off on a march.” At the same time, no conflict arose between the instructors and representatives of Chechnya during the passing of the standards, he noted. The military said that no one fired in the footage published on the Web: in this way the instructors unloaded the weapons of the test participants who left the route. videos and reports were circulated that “there was a fight” while passing the standards for obtaining maroon berets. According to media reports, the conflict occurred due to the fact that the tests were “unfair”: candidates from Chechnya were brought up in cars while passing the route. Rosgvardia spokesman Valery Gribakin denied these allegations.

