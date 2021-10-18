Maserati Grecale crossover postponed again – Auto Review

Due to a shortage of microchips, Maserati has postponed the premiere of its second crossover, the mid-size Grecale. For Maserati, this debut was supposed to be the main and largest this year, but it will have to wait a little longer. However, this is not the first transfer. Grecale was first announced last fall, and then the premiere of the model was scheduled for the spring of 2021. Then it was postponed to the fall, and most recently the company announced the exact date – November 16. However, the debut will not take place on this day, and now Maserati is proposing to wait until the spring of 2022.

The Maserati Grecale crossover is named after the wind in the Mediterranean and will be only slightly more compact than the existing Levante model. The platform will be based on the Giorgio platform, on which the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models are based, that is, under the hood, the V6 2.9 biturbo engine, familiar from their top versions, is expected. There are also plans for a hybrid and an all-electric modification. The Maserati Grecale will be produced at the same Stellantis plant in Cassino, where Alphas are made: 800 million euros will be invested in its modernization.