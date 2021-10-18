Medvedchuk announced the absence of other citizenship after Zelensky’s words :: Politics :: RBC

According to Medvedchuk, he is not interested in the possibility of an exchange with Russia. Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine will consider this issue if Moscow confirms the existence of Russian citizenship of the leader of the HLE.

Victor Medvedchuk

(Photo: Irina Yakovleva / TASS)



The head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, said that he “did not have and does not have any other citizenship, except Ukrainian,” the 112 Ukraine TV channel reports.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev would consider the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk if Moscow confirms that he has Russian citizenship.

“I did not have and do not have any other citizenship, except Ukrainian. I am a citizen of Ukraine and I will be one, despite the illegal, criminal pressure that the authorities are exercising against me today. <...> In addition, I believe that the president should not bother himself with considering the issue of an exchange. This idea is untenable, and it does not interest me at all, ”Medvedchuk said.

In Ukraine, Medvedchuk is accused of treason, as well as under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war. According to the investigation, the politician and his associate, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Taras Kozak (the owner of the channels 112, News One and ZIK, which fell under the sanctions and closed in Ukraine), transferred data representing state secrets to Russia and tried to conduct “anti-Ukrainian activity” through Russian Ukrainians. In May, Medvedchuk was placed under house arrest.