Medvedchuk harshly responded to Zelensky’s proposal to “exchange”

Ukraine has collapsed into a legal and moral abyss. With these words, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – for Life” Viktor Medvedchuk assessed the proposal of Volodymyr Zelensky on his possible “exchange”.

We will remind that on the eve of the President of Ukraine said that he could consider the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk, if he had Russian citizenship.

“I did not have and do not have any other citizenship except Ukrainian. The fact that the president, ignoring the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence, allows himself to speculate about the exchange, clearly demonstrates the legal and moral abyss Ukraine has collapsed into, and in fact testifies that the country has ceased to exist as a rule of law, ”Medvedchuk said.

His message, published on the party’s website, also says that Zelensky’s idea is untenable and does not interest him at all.

In Ukraine, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – for Life” is accused of treason and violation of the laws and customs of war. The maximum punishment under these articles is life imprisonment. Also in early October, Medvedchuk was charged with a new charge. According to the Ukrainian Security Service, the politician participated in a conspiracy against the country in order to undermine its energy security. The politician rejects the accusations against him and connects them with political persecution.

On October 12, the Pechersky District Court of Kiev sent the politician under house arrest until December 7. Immediately after that, Medvedchuk said that the Ukrainian authorities were trying to fight the opposition by taking measures to illegally fabricate the case.