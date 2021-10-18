Meeting of the Valdai International Club with the participation of Putin starts in Sochi

https://ria.ru/20211018/valday-1754959683.html

SOCHI, 18 October – RIA Novosti. The annual results of the work of the Valdai International Discussion Club will be summed up at the eighteenth annual meeting of the club, which will be held in Sochi. The conference, which will run from 18 to 21 October, will be attended by both Russian and foreign politicians and experts. The program of the four days of the conference is quite rich and includes several sessions. The main topic of the upcoming meeting is “Global shake-up – XXI: people, values, state”, experts and politicians will discuss other issues. championship. Club members will also talk about Russian politics in the light of international efforts to combat climate change, a topic that is increasingly gaining a niche on the international agenda. Most of the issues are inherently global. Given the ongoing pandemic, the organizers did not ignore the topic of human life in the era of coronavirus, the situation with which in Russia has recently deteriorated. Despite this, the analytical club will hold a meeting not only remotely, but also in person – with live communication of participants It will not do without acute and topical regional issues, such as Afghanistan and the country’s development prospects after the Taliban came to power *, as well as Russian-European relations. , of which 65 are foreign representatives. More than 150 representatives are planned to participate in the remote format, including 60 foreign ones – from Australia, Argentina, Afghanistan, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, Iran, China, Malaysia, USA, Turkey and Japan. They will have the opportunity to fully participate in the discussion. Among the foreign participants of the meeting there are many experts who will take part in the work of the Valdai Club for the first time, but there are also regular guests: Google Inc Vice President Meir Brand, Honorary Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Ban Treaty Organization nuclear tests (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo, First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan, member of the Senate of Oliy Majlis Mir-Akbar Rakhmankulov, Iranian diplomat, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Russia in 2013-2019 Mehdi Sanai, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan , Chairman of the Kazakhstan Council on Foreign Relations Yerlan Karin. Russian politicians Participation in the annual conference of the analytical club of Russian high-ranking politicians is also traditional, which is due not only to the urgency of current world problems, but also to the importance of discussing the ways of their Decisions. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the forum, as the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov reported, “in a covid-in-person format,” but at the same time with the presence of media representatives at the event. Russian participants also include Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin. Discussions are also planned with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will share his Russian vision of key aspects of the international situation. “There are many contradictory trends in world development now, there is something to talk about with Russian and foreign experts,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the minister’s participation. The meeting with the Minister will take place on October 19. The next day, the participants will meet with the Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin. Among the guests of honor are the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov, as well as a number of Russian scientists and analysts – Chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Sergei Karaganov, Corresponding Member RAS, RAS Professor, Director of IMEMO RAS Fedor Voitolovsky, Chairman of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky, Research Director of the Valdai Development and Support Fund Fedor Lukyanov, Program Director of the Club Timofey Bordachev. About Valdai International the Valdai Discussion Club is a periodic meeting of renowned experts specializing in the study of Russian foreign and domestic policy. The club was founded in September 2004 on the initiative of RIA Novosti, the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, the Moscow Times, the magazines “Russia in Global Affairs” and Russia Profile. The club owes its name to the venue of the first conference, which took place in Veliky Novgorod near from Lake Valdai. “Valdai” is one of the world’s leading platforms for interaction between Russian and international intellectual and political elite. Over the years of its existence, more than a thousand representatives of the international scientific community from several dozen countries of the world have taken part in the work of the club. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

