Meme with Scarlett Johansson, “?” and a smaller request – OG and IG tweeted ahead of the TI10 match | Dota 2

Representatives of organizations Invictus Gaming and OG chatted on twitter. On October 10, the teams will play a match in the group stage The International 10 (2021) by Dota 2.

For IG, the meeting with OG does not solve anything: the team has already guaranteed itself a place in the upper bracket of the playoffs. OG, losing to the Chinese team, may get into replay or, depending on the results of other teams, start the next stage from the lower bracket.

– Vikram Reddy: “IG advances to the Upper Playoff Bracket from Group A! Congratulations! An impressive result! ” – OG: “Yes, congratulations, really happy to meet IG tomorrow.”



In response, IG representatives noted OG’s past achievements in the professional Dota 2 scene.

Not like this … It’s our honor to finally face the two time Ti champs, sensei! – Invictus Gaming (@invgaming) October 9, 2021 Not like this … We are honored to meet the two-time TI champions, Sensei!



The dialogue continued with an exchange of jokes: IG asked not to type the players during the match. In response, representatives of OG said that this was unlikely to be possible, but allowed the use of a branded question mark.

Can’t guarantee that but you can definitely question mark us anytime 🤝 – OG (@OGesports) October 9, 2021 – Please be delicate when using phrases and types, sensei.

– We cannot guarantee, but you can write to us “?” to chat at any time.



The IG vs OG match will start on October 10 at 12:00 Moscow time. You can follow the schedule and results of the tournament in reportage…