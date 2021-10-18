The years of information hysteria about the mythical Russian aggression were wasted. Hundreds of millions of dollars allocated by the European Union to strengthen the border from Russia have been safely wasted. This opinion in a conversation with FAN said the Belarusian political scientist Andrey Sych…

Germany’s accusations

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas named the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko “The head of a network of carriers of illegal migrants.” He noted that Lukashenka allegedly uses illegal immigrants “to put pressure on the European Union.”

“Lukashenka is none other than the head of the state network of carriers of illegal migrants,” Maas said.

The German Foreign Minister also accused Minsk of “violating human rights” and called the political situation in the republic “dramatic”.

Conflict between Minsk and the EU

As Andrey Sych noted, the years of information hysteria about the mythical Russian aggression were wasted. The hundreds of millions of dollars that were allocated for “strengthening the border from Putin“Were spent ineffectively.

“As a result, when representatives of international criminal groups, making money on illegal migration, only probed the eastern border of the European Union, they were obviously pleasantly surprised. European border guards were unable to track even a hundred migrants. To accuse Belarus of the fact that the European Union has an openly leaky border is at least a strange thing to do. It is as strange as hearing reproaches against Alexander Lukashenko from the head of the German Foreign Ministry, ”Andrei Sych expressed his position.

According to him, Western politicians “with a short memory” should ask ordinary Germans the name of the person who invited the migrants, promising them help and protection.

“In the countries where the ankle boots of democracy have stepped, they remember and honor this person as a way of new life. Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel continue to paint on the walls of ruined cities, ”Andrey Sych summed up his opinion.

At the end of September, Lukashenko announced that a foreign armed contingent had been active on the territory of Poland near the border with Belarus. According to him, entire military corps are being deployed there.