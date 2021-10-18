Meteorologist warned Muscovites about sudden temperature changes

Changeable weather expected in Moscow next week

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

In Moscow next week, sharp changes in temperature are expected. The leading specialist of Phobos Yevgeny Tishkovets wrote about this in his Instagram post.

“Central Russia will be gripped by a weather fever!” – says the meteorologist, as writes “Podmoskovye Today”. According to him, in a matter of days the weather will correspond to the climate of September, then to the climate of October.

On Monday afternoon, it is expected from +4 to +9 degrees Celsius, which is a bit fresher than the norm, “further the thermometer will drop to the very bottom of the cold.” Frosts are likely on Tuesday night. During the day, it is expected from +1 to +6 degrees Celsius and snow and rain in some areas of the city. On Wednesday night, there will be a slight ice and frost up to -5 degrees, and during the day it is expected up to +5 degrees – these will be the coldest days of the week. From Thursday it will start to warm, despite the increased wind and rain. Thermometer columns will rise to +12.

At the end of the week it will become even warmer: at night it will be from +5 to +10 degrees, in the daytime from +9 to +14, but it will rain. A long-term invasion of the Arctic cold will begin on Sunday, bringing Russians closer to winter.