Meteorologist warned Muscovites about sudden temperature changes

Changeable weather expected in Moscow next week
In Moscow next week, sharp changes in temperature are expected. The leading specialist of Phobos Yevgeny Tishkovets wrote about this in his Instagram post.
“Central Russia will be gripped by a weather fever!” – says the meteorologist, as writes “Podmoskovye Today”. According to him, in a matter of days the weather will correspond to the climate of September, then to the climate of October.
On Monday afternoon, it is expected from +4 to +9 degrees Celsius, which is a bit fresher than the norm, “further the thermometer will drop to the very bottom of the cold.” Frosts are likely on Tuesday night. During the day, it is expected from +1 to +6 degrees Celsius and snow and rain in some areas of the city. On Wednesday night, there will be a slight ice and frost up to -5 degrees, and during the day it is expected up to +5 degrees – these will be the coldest days of the week. From Thursday it will start to warm, despite the increased wind and rain. Thermometer columns will rise to +12.
At the end of the week it will become even warmer: at night it will be from +5 to +10 degrees, in the daytime from +9 to +14, but it will rain. A long-term invasion of the Arctic cold will begin on Sunday, bringing Russians closer to winter.
