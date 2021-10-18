Millions of dollars from WEX passed through bitcoin exchange Suex

Analyst firm Chainalysis has found that Suex, a US sanctioned bitcoin exchange, has, among other things, processed several million dollars worth of transactions from the now closed cryptocurrency exchange WEX.

Earlier, experts reported that over $ 50 million in bitcoin were sent to Suex from the addresses of the BTC-e exchange, the domain of which was confiscated by the US authorities in the summer of 2017. Most of the transfers were made after the termination of its work, including in 2021. WEX was the legal successor of BTC-e and took over its debt obligations.

Chainalysis stressed that they are not reliably aware of any corporate relationship between Suex, BTC-e and WEX.

“However, the amount of funds received from these exchanges on the exchanger, including after their official closure, suggests that there was probably a closer relationship between the platforms than between ordinary customers who do not know each other,” analysts said. …

Lawyer: Billions in BTC-e Case Remained on US Servers and WEX

On social networks, Suex co-owner Yegor Petukhovsky managed to find his photo in the WEX office in Moscow. We have requested comments from the entrepreneur, however, at the time of writing, we have not received a response.

On September 22, a channel appeared on Telegram, the author of which began publishing defamatory information about persons associated with the activities of Suex and the EXMO exchange. In less than a day, the channel became unavailable.

However, the author managed to publish a list of 13 transactions (the hash of one of them is invalid) totaling 654.1 BTC, allegedly received from WEX to one of the exchanger’s addresses. Most of the transfers are dated February 2021.

Crystal Blockchain Product Development Director Kirill Chikhradze, in a comment to ForkLog, confirmed that all listed transactions were indeed sent from WEX wallets.

The Suex wallet mentioned by the Telegram channel – 1Edue8XZCWNoDBNZgnQkCCivDyr9GEo4x6 – is Binance’s deposit address. All outgoing transactions from it go to the exchange’s hot wallet, Chikhradze added.

Indefibank CEO Sergei Mendeleev also analyzed one of the transactions received on this wallet. According to him, on March 14, 2019, 3501 BTC were released from one of the BTC-e addresses belonging to the exchange. Of these, 2201 BTC went to an unknown non-custodial wallet. The rest of the funds, including through the transactions indicated in the Telegram channel, ended up on various exchanges, including the Binance address.

“I see no reason to study transactions now. It is much more interesting who has the keys to the wallets. Vinnik cannot – he is in prison. Vasiliev is also not an option – he is in jail, ”added Sergei Mendeleev.

Recall that on September 21, the US Treasury Department included legal entities and the site of the Suex exchanger, as well as 25 associated addresses in the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether networks, in the sanctions list.

The agency claims that funds from operators of at least eight ransomware, scam projects, darknet marketplaces and the now closed BTC-e exchange passed through the platform. Assets related to cybercriminals accounted for up to 40% of Suex’s turnover.

US imposed sanctions against bitcoin exchange Suex with offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Elliptic estimates that since 2018, Suex has processed at least $ 934 million worth of cryptocurrency transactions. Over $ 370 million of them are related to illegal activities.

Binance previously announced that it has deleted the identified accounts of the Suex exchanger in accordance with internal security measures.

On August 11, at Warsaw airport, police detained former WEX owner Dmitry Vasilyev at the request of Kazakhstan, where he is accused of fraud.

A month later, on September 15, an unknown person withdrew 100 ETH ($ 345,385 at that time) from the exchange wallet to the Binance exchange.

On September 20, all remaining funds in the wallet in the amount of 9,916 ETH (just over $ 30 million) were sent to the new address. At the time of writing, the transaction is awaiting confirmation due to the low fees set by the sender.

