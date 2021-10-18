https://ria.ru/20211017/milonov-1754933782.html

Milonov criticized US policy on Sudan

Milonov criticized US policy on Sudan – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Milonov criticized US policy on Sudan

Washington's policy in African Sudan aggravates the economic situation in the country and undermines the traditional structures of society

2021-10-17T16: 29

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. The policy pursued by Washington in African Sudan aggravates the economic situation in the country and undermines the traditional structures of society, Russia supports the will of the Sudanese, who stand up for liberation from external influences, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov wrote on his official VKontakte page. At the same time, the politician believes that external influence destroys social structures in the state, and citizens have ceased to trust the government. Milonov emphasized that Russia shares the will of the Sudanese who seek to get away from external interference, and wished the citizens success in the “national and sovereign development of a state friendly to us.” “Now Russia supports the will of the Sudanese, who are trying to get rid of external pressure on their country,” the politician stated and expressed hope for Russian assistance in this matter. The Sudanese authorities announced on September 21 that they had prevented an attempted military coup in the country. According to a statement from the command of the armed forces, most of the participants in the coup attempt were detained, including 21 officers and a number of soldiers. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok said the coup attempt indicated the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities named supporters of ex-President Omar al-Bashir as organizers of the rebellion.

Sudan

2021

