Moonshine, which poisoned a 7-year-old schoolgirl in the Orenburg region, was sold by her grandmother

They managed to save the girl

The moonshine, which poisoned a 7-year-old girl in the village of Beloshapka, Gaysky urban district, was sold by her grandmother. The local police came to such conclusions after checking, reported their results to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Orenburg region. Now the 58-year-old woman is being checked by the police, she will have to answer for the trade in unlicensed alcohol. The health of the schoolgirl herself has now improved, she was even discharged from the hospital.

It all happened in the village of Beloshapka on Saturday evening. A 7-year-old schoolgirl came with her parents to visit her grandmother. In the evening, instead of going to bed, she went to a disco club with a 17-year-old friend. Most likely, it was her relative – a resident of the village. She decided to take the youngster with her for a walk and introduce her to adult entertainment.

Already at the disco – next to the club – the girls met with other village teenagers. One of them, a 15-year-old boy, did not come empty-handed. The teenagers needed to warm up before dancing, so a bottle of moonshine was in place. They also poured a 7-year-old schoolgirl, she boldly slapped a glass …

But she did not manage to see a cheerful evening. Literally a few minutes later, the girl became ill, she ran home, told her mother about everything. The worried parents called an ambulance, and on the way the girl fell into a coma. The doctors hospitalized the child in the Novotroitsk hospital, carried out all the necessary procedures and were able to save her life. Of course, everyone was terribly scared, because at the first moment, of course, they remembered the mass poisoning with alcohol, which contained methanol. Now the schoolgirl has already been discharged home.

But during the check, the police discovered very interesting facts. It turned out that the granddaughter was poisoned by her grandmother, who, against all laws, sold alcohol to a minor. Administrative protocols have already been drawn up against her. The older children who got the child drunk also got it – they are accused of drinking alcohol in places prohibited by law.

Of course, the police took care of the parents of all the defendants in the case of alcohol poisoning of the child. They will have to answer for their carelessness and for the poor upbringing of minors. The liquid itself has now been sent for analysis in order to accurately determine its composition.

