More than a thousand vaccination certificates found sellers in the Moscow region :: Society :: RBC

The sellers of fake vaccination certificates had access to the State Services portal, where they added records of vaccinations that had not been given. Among the articles they are charged with is inappropriate impact on critical infrastructure.

Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti



Roszdravnadzor, together with law enforcement agencies, identified a group of scammers who were selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Vaccination records were entered on the “Gosuslugi” portal, the press service of the department reported.

Among the scammers were two medical workers from one of the hospitals near Moscow, who entered data on “vaccinations” into the system. They worked with six intermediaries who searched the Internet for clients interested in such a service. In total, more than a thousand people have used their services.

In addition to the already identified fraudsters, several officials in other hospitals in the Moscow region were engaged in similar activities. Roszdravnadzor is now trying to identify their identities together with investigators. In addition, the departments intend to identify all those who bought the fake certificate.

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region told RBC that all eight accused were arrested. Criminal cases were initiated against them under articles on bribery (subparagraphs “a”, “c”, part 5 of article 290), unlawful influence on the critical information infrastructure (part 4 of article 274.1) and

concealment of information about circumstances that pose a danger to life or health of people (part 1 of article 237 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). The houses and workplaces of the accused were searched.