Moscow reminded of fines for incorrectly worn masks in the metro :: Society :: RBC

Those who have a mask that does not completely cover their nose and mouth will have to pay

Passengers of the Moscow metro are fined not only for not wearing a mask while traveling in the capital’s subway, but also for wearing it incorrectly. Vladislav Sultanov, the head of the Transportation Organizer GKU, told RBC about this.

“The mask protects when worn correctly – it completely covers the nose and mouth. Today, almost all passengers enter the metro wearing masks. But we can observe that, passing the control line at the turnstiles, in subway cars some people lower the mask on their chin or take it off, ”Sultanov complained.

According to him, the controller is forced to write out an offense order if the mask is missing or does not cover the respiratory system.

At the end of September, the head of the Moscow department of trade and services, Aleksey Nemeryuk, said that the Moscow authorities would strengthen control over the observance of the mask regime in catering establishments and shops. Shopping centers in which such violations are detected are threatened with fines of up to 1 million rubles. and suspension of operations for a period of 90 days.

The mask regime in Moscow was introduced in May last year. Violators face a fine of 5,000 rubles for not wearing a mask on public transport.

The situation with the spread of coronavirus began to deteriorate rapidly in Moscow since mid-September. If on September 20, 2,469 new cases of infection were detected in the city, then since October 14, more than 6,500 new cases have been recorded in the city every day.