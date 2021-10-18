https://ria.ru/20211017/vybory-1754947418.html

Municipal elections are over in Estonia

Municipal elections ended in Estonia – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Municipal elections are over in Estonia

Municipal elections have ended in Estonia, with a turnout of 54.8%, the Republican Election Commission said Sunday. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T20: 39

2021-10-17T20: 39

2021-10-17T20: 39

in the world

elections

Estonia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155943/07/1559430733_0:99:1920:1179_1920x0_80_0_0_1beb7f660946c6d1c17684109dc392ee.jpg

HELSINKI, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Municipal elections have ended in Estonia, the turnout was 54.8%, the Republican Election Commission said on Sunday. “Municipal elections have ended in Estonia. 588,832 people voted during the elections, which is 54.8% of the total number of voters.” in the message. Elections were held in 79 local governments. A total of 10,025 people ran for the elections. Of these, 6,322 ran on party lists, 3,660 on electoral union lists and 43 were independent candidates. On election day, October 17, nearly 450 polling stations were opened across the country. Voting took place from 9:00 to 20:00 (the same as in Moscow). Unlike the parliamentary elections, not only citizens of the country could vote in municipal elections, but also stateless persons living in Estonia on the basis of a long-term or permanent residence permit, but they could not run for local authorities. preliminary voting at polling stations and electronic voting took place, in which 39%, or 425,400 voters, took part. Of these, 275,576 voted electronically, 149,824 voters voted at polling stations.

https://ria.ru/20211011/estoniya-1754081630.html

Estonia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155943/07/1559430733_109 0:1812:1277_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2b4c90407f290fd76c865c4e0a8cf5.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, elections, estonia