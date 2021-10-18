Murder of British MP David Emess: what is known about the detained Ali Harbi Ali

6 hours ago

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, Police are searching a house in north London. Presumably the suspect lived there

London police continue to interrogate 25-year-old Briton Ali Harbi Ali, who was detained on suspicion of the murder of British Conservative MP David Emess. The suspect is reported to be the son of a former senior Somali official; according to the British press, the police do not exclude that he could be radicalized via the Internet during the lockdown.

The 69-year-old MP from the ruling Conservative Party died from multiple stab wounds on Friday. The attacker attacked him with a knife during a meeting with residents of the constituency in the city of Lee-on-Sea in Essex, east of London. Emess was a veteran MP – he was regularly elected to parliament since 1983.

Ali’s case is being handled by the Scotland Yard Anti-Terrorism Section. Police said early in the investigation identified “a potential motive associated with Islamist extremism.” Investigators believe Ali, a Briton with Somali roots, acted alone. According to sources in the Sunday Times, the police are also investigating the version that he could have finally radicalized via the Internet during the lockdown.

According to The Sun, the suspect may have decided to follow the example of the terrorist organizations Al-Shabab and Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia and other countries of the world, whose units, among other things, operate in Somalia and Kenya.

Under the terrorism law, detectives will be able to interrogate him until Friday 22 October before filing charges.

Over the weekend, as part of an investigation into the murder of a deputy, police searched three locations in London. One of them is a residential building on a prestigious street in the northern district of Kentish Town. According to Rightmove, one of the main British real estate websites, the average cost of housing on this street is 1.2 million pounds (while a house can be bought here for an average of 2 million pounds, and an apartment for 490 thousand pounds). The media suggest that the detainee has lived in this house recently.

Harbi Ali Kullane, father of the murder suspect, was a former adviser to the Prime Minister of Somalia and head of the Somali government’s media and communications department. According to the publication of the tabloid The Sun, Harbi Ali Kullane’s family came to London in the 1990s.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he confirmed that the police from the anti-terrorism department spoke to him and this is a very difficult situation for him. “I could not even suspect anything of the kind,” said the detainee’s father. Police reportedly seized his phone for verification.

Participation in the Prevent program

Another house, which was searched, is located in the south of London, in the Croydon area. The detainee grew up there, according to media reports. The Daily Mail quoted a neighbor who described the whole family as friendly and helpful. “They are such a nice family. I am shocked that Ali was arrested for such a horrible act,” he told the publication.

The name of Ali Harbi Ali has been known to law enforcement officers for some time, since several years ago, the police, school or someone from the young man’s environment recommended that the local authorities include him in Prevent, an educational program developed by the British Ministry of the Interior as part of the national strategy to combat extremism. …

Photo author, PA Media Photo caption, Residents of Li-on-Si bring flowers to the place of murder of the deputy

The program is aimed at people at risk of radicalization, but participation in it is voluntary, and it is known that Ali Harbi Ali was in it for a short time.

At the same time, according to sources from The Sunday Times, Ali was not closely monitored by the special services as a potential terrorist preparing an attack. His name was only listed on a much broader list of people recommended for the Prevent program because of disturbing behaviors such as hate social media posts. From March 2019 to March 2020, more than six thousand people were included in this list.

“Show kindness and love”

The family of assassinated MP David Emess issued an appeal to the nation on Sunday expressing gratitude for their condolences and a request to support the endeavors he advocated. For example, give the city of Southend, Essex, the status of a larger municipality and raise funds for a memorial to the singer Vera Lynn, whose popular song “We’ll Meet Again” was the embodiment of hope during World War II.

Photo author, PA Media

Emess’s relatives also urged people to use his death as an excuse to reflect on the widespread hostility of representatives of different points of view. “We ask people to forget about their differences and show kindness and love to others. Let this tragedy be accompanied by at least something good,” the family said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, it turned out that a priest of a Catholic church located not far from the place where the deputy was killed was trying to go to the scene of the crime in order to perform the rite of communion before his death. However, the priest was not allowed in by the police.

David Emess was a deeply religious person and belonged to the Catholic Church.