Murder of British MP David Emess: what is known about the detained Ali Harbi Ali

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
178

Police search three locations in London

Photo author, PA Media

Photo caption,

Police are searching a house in north London. Presumably the suspect lived there

London police continue to interrogate 25-year-old Briton Ali Harbi Ali, who was detained on suspicion of the murder of British Conservative MP David Emess. The suspect is reported to be the son of a former senior Somali official; according to the British press, the police do not exclude that he could be radicalized via the Internet during the lockdown.

The 69-year-old MP from the ruling Conservative Party died from multiple stab wounds on Friday. The attacker attacked him with a knife during a meeting with residents of the constituency in the city of Lee-on-Sea in Essex, east of London. Emess was a veteran MP – he was regularly elected to parliament since 1983.

Ali’s case is being handled by the Scotland Yard Anti-Terrorism Section. Police said early in the investigation identified “a potential motive associated with Islamist extremism.” Investigators believe Ali, a Briton with Somali roots, acted alone. According to sources in the Sunday Times, the police are also investigating the version that he could have finally radicalized via the Internet during the lockdown.

According to The Sun, the suspect may have decided to follow the example of the terrorist organizations Al-Shabab and Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia and other countries of the world, whose units, among other things, operate in Somalia and Kenya.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here