Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday

Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday

Intermittent rains are expected for Muscovites on Monday, the air in the capital will warm up to plus 8 degrees, told RIA Novosti in the Phobos center. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T08: 01

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Intermittent rains are expected for Muscovites on Monday, the air in the capital will warm up to plus 8 degrees, told RIA Novosti in the Phobos center. “Cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain, plus 6-8 degrees in the capital, from plus 4 to 9 degrees in the region. South-west with a transition to the west direction of the wind, gusty wind from 4 to 9 meters per second “, – said the specialist of the center. According to him, atmospheric pressure will rise and by evening it will be 743 millimeters of mercury.

