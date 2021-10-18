https://ria.ru/20211018/pogoda-1754967071.html
Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday
Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021
Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday
Intermittent rains are expected for Muscovites on Monday, the air in the capital will warm up to plus 8 degrees, told RIA Novosti in the Phobos center. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021
2021-10-18T08: 01
2021-10-18T08: 01
2021-10-18T08: 01
society
Moscow
center “phobos”
weather
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/17/1751489213_0:200:3169:1983_1920x0_80_0_0_93f4d8e3f4f6d5dead37b7782bb195a1.jpg
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Intermittent rains are expected for Muscovites on Monday, the air in the capital will warm up to plus 8 degrees, told RIA Novosti in the Phobos center. “Cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain, plus 6-8 degrees in the capital, from plus 4 to 9 degrees in the region. South-west with a transition to the west direction of the wind, gusty wind from 4 to 9 meters per second “, – said the specialist of the center. According to him, atmospheric pressure will rise and by evening it will be 743 millimeters of mercury.
https://ria.ru/20211017/pogoda-1754923176.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/17/1751489213_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d49fe28cc3b9eda2ccf447980a33b15.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, center “phobos”, weather
Muscovites expect intermittent rains on Monday