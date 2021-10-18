Musk is worth the same as Gates and Buffett together

Elon Musk, who created the electric car company Tesla, and the aerospace company SpaceX, entered the top five richest people in the world for the first time in July 2020.

Less than a year later, he topped the global billionaire rankings, and now the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX not only remains the richest person in the world, but is also worth as much as his famous compatriots – billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, according to the online Billionaire Index. Bloomberg, which calculates the net worth of the rich.

Musk’s wealth reached $ 236 billion, while global software guru Bill Gates, who is in fourth place, has $ 130 billion, and stock mogul Warren Buffett, who is in 10th place, has $ 103 billion.

Both Gates and Buffett – each in their own time – were at the top of the list of the richest in the world, and remain leaders in their markets. Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in January 2021 to become the richest man in the world with a fortune of $ 185 billion.

Musk owns shares in Tesla and SpaceX. This propelled him to the top of the wealthy thanks to Tesla’s 10x shareholder value growth and SpaceX’s high valuation over the past year.

Bezos, who was recently trolled by Musk when a Tesla executive tweeted him with a silver medal emoji, remains the second richest man with a net worth of $ 191 billion.

Gates and Buffett would be much closer to Musk in the wealth rankings if it weren’t for charitable donations. Gates and Buffett have donated tens of billions of dollars to charity in recent years, while Musk has been criticized for being stingy, CNBC said.

Musk excuses himself and states that he prefers to remain anonymous when he donates money to charity.

Musk has pledged to give away $ 150 million this year, including a $ 100 million prize in a competition to develop technology to capture CO2 from the environment – a number Recode estimates is more than any of his previous charitable donations.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people based on the net worth of billionaires.