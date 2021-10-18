Myanmar junta leader releases adversaries from prison and pledges to democracy

5 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The General was invited to the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security in June this year

On Monday, the head of the junta of Myanmar, General Min Aung Hline, said that the ruling military in the country are committed to peace and democracy.

According to him, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to take into account provocations and violence committed by opponents of the regime.

The general’s statement came after the ASEAN members decided not to invite him to the next summit of the organization at the end of October, but instead invite representatives of the opposition instead.

Brunei, the current chairman of ASEAN, issued a statement pointing out the lack of progress on the roadmap agreed by the junta with ASEAN in April. The shadow government on Monday welcomed ASEAN’s decision, but said that its legal representative should go to the summit.

Provocations and amnesty

In his speech, Min Aung Hlein reiterated the junta’s plan to restore democracy. He did not mention the ASEAN decision, but suggested that the outlawed government of national unity and armed ethnic groups were trying to sabotage the ASEAN-led peace process.

“The escalation of violence is to blame for the provocations of terrorist groups,” Min Aung Hline said in a televised speech where he appeared in civilian clothes.

Without going into details, Min Aung Hlain also noted that the military regime would prefer that ASEAN envoy Erivan Yusof visited the country in accordance with the agreements reached, but Myanmar would not satisfy some of his demands.

Photo author, Reuters

After Min Aung Hline’s speech, state television announced that 5,636 people arrested for taking part in anti-coup protests would be released under an amnesty. The report said the decision was made on humanitarian grounds, and the shadow government was accused of unrest.

The Government of National Unity is an alliance of anti-coup groups that includes members of the ousted Aung San Suu Kyi party. The government is supporting the training and formation of militias called the People’s Defense Forces, which have carried out a series of attacks on security forces in several regions of the country.

Recently, the shadow government has declared a nationwide revolt against military rule.

Coup

The military, led by Min Aung Hline, took power in Myanmar in February this year, ending a decade of democratic rule and reform. Almost immediately after that, protests began throughout the country, quickly escalating into bloodshed.

Since then, security forces have killed more than 1,100 people, according to activists and the United Nations. The Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners claims that more than 7,300 people across the country are currently behind bars.

In July, the Myanmar authorities released more than 2,000 of their opponents from prison, including journalists who criticized the military government.