Myanmar junta leader releases adversaries from prison and pledges to democracy

Min Aung Hline

On Monday, the head of the junta of Myanmar, General Min Aung Hline, said that the ruling military in the country are committed to peace and democracy.

According to him, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to take into account provocations and violence committed by opponents of the regime.

The general’s statement came after the ASEAN members decided not to invite him to the next summit of the organization at the end of October, but instead invite representatives of the opposition instead.

Brunei, the current chairman of ASEAN, issued a statement pointing out the lack of progress on the roadmap agreed by the junta with ASEAN in April. The shadow government on Monday welcomed ASEAN’s decision, but said that its legal representative should go to the summit.

