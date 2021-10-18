Naftogaz has applied for participation in the certification of Nord Stream 2 :: Business :: RBC

If the German regulator accepts the application of Naftogaz, it will need to take into account the position and arguments of Kiev, which believes that the certification of Nord Stream 2 will harm competition in the European market

Gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”

(Photo: Dmitry Lelchuk / RIA Novosti)



Ukrainian “Naftogaz” has applied for participation in the certification process of the operator of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”, the head of the company, Yuriy Vitrenko, said at a briefing. It should be considered by the German Federal Grid Agency (energy regulator).

According to Vitrenko, Naftogaz made this decision because it is “a national company that leads the fight for Ukraine’s energy security and defends national interests” (quoted by Interfax-Ukraine).

If the German regulator accepts the application, it will need to take into account the position and arguments of Ukraine, this will allow Naftogaz to declare that the gas pipeline does not comply with European legislation, Hromadske notes.

Vitrenko said that Ukraine is one of the main participants in the European gas market, the country purchases a large amount of fuel in the EU markets and is interested in making this market competitive. The head of Naftogaz believes that the certification of the company – the operator of the Nord Stream 2 AG gas pipeline will harm competition in the German, Slovak, Hungarian, Czech and Austrian markets.