Naftogaz Ukrainy has applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator – Economy and business

KIEV, October 18. / TASS /. The head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Yuriy Vitrenko, said that the company had applied for certification of the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

“We have applied for participation in the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator,” he said at a briefing on Monday.

According to him, Naftogaz submitted this application in order to prove the impossibility of certification of this gas pipeline. “Our main position is that Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified, since its full compliance with European legislation has not been ensured,” Vitrenko said.

At the same time, he expects that Naftogaz’s application for participation in certification will not be rejected. “Germany should include Ukraine in the certification process,” Vitrenko stressed.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. To start pumping gas, the project operator was required to submit certificates of compliance with technical standards to the Stralsund Mining Authority. You will also need to obtain registration as an independent transport operator – the Federal Network Agency must publish a draft decision by January 8, 2022. This agency cannot prohibit commercial gas pumping, but if it starts before registration is received, the operator will be fined. This registration is required to comply with the EU Gas Directive.