Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepieu were published for the first time in a long time

Last Saturday, Los Angeles hosted a gala evening of the LA Dance Project, which was founded in 2011 by the husband of Hollywood actress Natalie Portman, dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepieu.

Among the guests of the evening was a star couple. On the red carpet, 40-year-old Natalie posed in a black velvet Mugler dress and matching sandals.



The last time the couple came out together was more than a year and a half ago – the couple appeared at the Oscars.

Obviously, a significant role in their “public detox” was played by the coronavirus, which made many stars stay at home. However, even before the pandemic, the spouses were quite rare guests of secular parties.

The couple spent the last few months in Australia, where Portman was busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Last year, the couple was suspected of an imminent addition to the family, but these rumors were not confirmed. The couple are raising two children and have not yet announced their plans to become parents for the third time.