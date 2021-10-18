“National Treasure” will be a TV series without Nicolas Cage

Disney Studios announced the launch of a series based on the National Treasure film series, which films have grossed $ 814 million worldwide. The main character of the series version of “Treasure” will be a 20-year-old girl named Jess Morales. According to the official synopsis, viewers will not see the continuation of the films, but a rethinking of history, that is, in fact, its reboot.

The series “National Treasure” will explore the ideas of personality, society and patriotism. In the story, Jess and her friends embark on an adventure full of dangers to uncover the mysterious story of her family and return the once-lost treasures.

For the first time, the sequel to “Treasures of the Nation” became known in May 2020: then producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about the launch of the series based on the film series, as well as the long-awaited triquel. That being said, Bruckheimer initially explained that the series would be created exclusively for streaming Disney Plus and that it would focus on younger characters. But “National Treasure 3” will remain with the already famous heroes – the producer announced that Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger and Justin Barta will return to their roles in the triquel.