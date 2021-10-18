New Mazda CX-50 2022

This week, patent drawings of the new crossover of the Japanese brand were published on the Web, on the basis of which we presented how the car will look like.

Mazda announced a significant expansion of its crossover lineup a few days ago. In the future, the models CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, CX-90 will appear, and the premiere of the most compact of them, the CX-50, is expected in the near future. Its production will begin in January next year at a joint plant with Toyota in Alabama, where the Toyota Corolla Cross is already being produced for the US market. And at the beginning of this week, patent images appeared that presumably refer specifically to the CX-50. According to them, the front part will be made in the current style of the brand, while the grille will become a little wider, and the headlights, on the contrary, will be less elongated compared to the CX-5 model. The SUV will receive an original front bumper with built-in narrow horizontal stripes of turn signals, like the CX-30 model.

One of the most noticeable differences from the CX-5 is the “squared” wheel arches, a similar solution is already being used on the MX-30 crossover. The patent design also shows the new shape of the rear side windows. As for the stern, it will probably overlap with all modern Mazda crossovers, while the lights will be made a little more angular, and the graphics of the LED running lights are likely to be similar to the restyled CX-5.

There is no information about the technical part of the future novelty. However, it will appear very soon, because the debut is scheduled for next month during the Los Angeles International Auto Show. Most likely, the CX-50 will be presented only in the American market.

Pre-styling Mazda CX-5 1 / 3 Pre-styling Mazda CX-5 2 / 3 Pre-styling Mazda CX-5 3 / 3

As for the CX-5, it will remain in the model range of the Japanese brand. In the next generation, the crossover will be built on a “longitudinal” platform and will receive 6-cylinder engines. Today in Russia a pre-styled SUV is offered, its minimum cost is 1,881,000 rubles (2.0 MT, 150 hp, front-wheel drive). The version with all-wheel drive and “automatic” will cost at least 2,274,000 rubles, while prices for the most expensive version with a 194-horsepower 2.5 start at 2,399,000 rubles.

