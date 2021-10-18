New rules for connecting sections to gas came into force :: Society :: RBC

New rules for connecting to gas distribution networks affect only those who need gas for personal or family purposes

Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS



On October 18, new rules for connecting land plots to gas distribution networks came into force in Russia. The corresponding decree of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was published on the government website in September.

According to the adopted rules, gasification is possible in those settlements where there is a gas distribution infrastructure. The program is available only for those who use gas for personal needs, and does not apply to those who plan to use gas for commercial purposes.

The timing of gas supply to households will depend on its distance from the gas distribution infrastructure.

To connect a land plot to the network, an application must be sent to the gasification operator. This can be done through the portal of public services, in the MFC or on the website of the gas distribution organization. The application must be accompanied by a situational plan, a topographic map, and a certificate of ownership.

In Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, the local authorities may set other criteria and deadlines, according to the approved rules.