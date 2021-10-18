New rules for connecting to networks for social gasification came into force in Russia – Economy and business

MOSCOW, October 18. / TASS /. The new rules for connecting to gas distribution networks for social gasification came into force on 18 October. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on September 13, 2021, 30 days have passed since its official publication – September 16.

As previously reported, according to the new rules, gasification is possible only in those settlements where there is already a gas distribution infrastructure. It can be accessed by applicants using gas for personal, family and household needs. Those who plan to use gas for commercial purposes will not be covered by the program.

The government clarified that the timing of the summing up depends on the remoteness of households from the gas distribution infrastructure, in some cases they will be determined on an individual basis.

To connect, you must send an application to the gasification operator. For example, as Mishustin noted earlier at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, this can be done through the portal of public services, in the MFC or in the applicant’s personal account on the website of the gas distribution organization. A set of documents is attached to such an application: a situational plan indicating the location of the household, a topographic map, a certificate of ownership, in some cases – a calculation of the hourly gas consumption and a copy of the territory planning documentation.