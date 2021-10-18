New rules for gasification of land plots entered into force in Russia | News | News

In Russia on Monday, October 18, new rules for connecting land plots to gas distribution networks came into force. The corresponding decree of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was published on September 16 on the government website.

Under the new rules, gasification is possible in those settlements where there is a gas distribution infrastructure. It can only be claimed by people who use gas for personal needs, and not for commercial purposes.

The timing of gas supply to households will depend on its distance from the gas distribution infrastructure.

To connect the site to the network, an application must be sent to the gasification operator. This can be done through the portal of public services, in the MFC or on the website of the gas distribution organization. The application must be accompanied by a situational plan, a topographic map, and a certificate of ownership.

In Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, other criteria and terms for connecting to gas distribution networks may be established.

On September 16, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced that a single gasification operator had been created in Russia to connect gas to the homes of Russians. He explained that a single operator was created in order to carry gas free of charge to the boundaries of the sites, if a gas pipeline is connected to the settlement.

At the same time, Mishustin drew attention to the fact that the cost of services for the installation of equipment for supplying gas to Russian citizens in their homes should not be overstated.

In June, the Russian president signed a law on the free-of-charge gas pipeline to the borders of land plots. The document introduces the institution of a unified gasification operator, which will become the owner of the Unified Gas Supply System, that is, Gazprom.

The Russian leader announced during his address to the Federal Assembly on April 21 that gas will be connected to the site free of charge in the country. Putin supported the initiative of the United Russia party to launch free gas connections for citizens.