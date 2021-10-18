NFT NBA Top Shot Sales and Cardano Fall: Crypto Market News By Investing.com





Investing.com – NFT NBA Top Shot sales are up 460% after the release of the new collection, and Cardano is falling amid network congestion – these and other important cryptocurrency news in our daily roundup.

Jacobi Asset Management has received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to launch an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) based on.

Tribe Capital will launch a $ 75 million venture fund. Three quarters of the funds will go to startups from the United States, the remaining 25% from other regions of the world.

The daily trading volume on the NBA Top Shot NFT platform per day increased from $ 829,520 to $ 4.5 million after the release of the new collection on October 14, according to CryptoSlam. The growth was over 460%.

An initiative group from businesses, organizations and workers in New York State sent a letter to the authorities asking them to refuse to issue permits to modernize fossil-fueled power plants into centers for the extraction of virtual currencies.

The cost of the native blockchain token () has dropped by 10% over the past 30 days. Pricing activity is dropping amid news that network bandwidth has peaked after the addition of smart contract support.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina