NFT NBA Top Shot Sales and Cardano Fall: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
211


Investing.com – NFT NBA Top Shot sales are up 460% after the release of the new collection, and Cardano is falling amid network congestion – these and other important cryptocurrency news in our daily roundup.

Jacobi Asset Management has received approval from the Guernsey Financial Services Commission to launch an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) based on.

Tribe Capital will launch a $ 75 million venture fund. Three quarters of the funds will go to startups from the United States, the remaining 25% from other regions of the world.

The daily trading volume on the NBA Top Shot NFT platform per day increased from $ 829,520 to $ 4.5 million after the release of the new collection on October 14, according to CryptoSlam. The growth was over 460%.

An initiative group from businesses, organizations and workers in New York State sent a letter to the authorities asking them to refuse to issue permits to modernize fossil-fueled power plants into centers for the extraction of virtual currencies.

The cost of the native blockchain token () has dropped by 10% over the past 30 days. Pricing activity is dropping amid news that network bandwidth has peaked after the addition of smart contract support.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

A warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here