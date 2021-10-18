Nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda was found dead – Gazeta.ru

A nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda on October 16 was found dead. This is reported by Telegram channel 112.

According to the channel, the girl left a rented apartment where she lived with a drinking mother, after which a search was launched, in which police officers, volunteers and local residents participated. The child’s backpack was found three kilometers from the house, and the body of the disappeared was subsequently found.

According to preliminary information, the girl was lured to her and killed by 40-year-old Ulyana Lanskaya, who is registered in a neuropsychiatric dispensary. At the same time, the disappeared woman was last seen with her friend in a store where the children were buying sweets. It is assumed that Lanskaya took both girls to her home, but released her friend, after which the child helped law enforcement agencies to track the killer.

Investigators are currently working on the spot.

Earlier it was reported that after the disappearance of the child, there were a criminal case has been opened under the murder article. According to local media, the girl lived with her mother, her partner and grandmother. According to the head of the search and rescue squad “YK-Spas” Alexander Gromov, it turned out to be difficult to get any useful information from relatives, as “indifference was felt on their part.”