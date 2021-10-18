https://ria.ru/20211018/vologda-1755117821.html

Nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda was found dead

A nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda was found dead – Russia news today

Nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda was found dead

In Vologda, the body of a missing nine-year-old girl was found, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T22: 32

2021-10-18T22: 32

2021-10-18T23: 05

Vologda

incidents

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120211_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ccca7adfabcc951057cf1ffe559596fe.jpg

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The body of a missing nine-year-old girl was found in Vologda, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. “The missing & lt; … & gt; 2012 year of birth was found deceased at the address: Vologda, Dolgiy pereulok, 8. Circumstances are being established,” the message says. On Saturday morning, the girl left the house on Vorovskogo Street and did not return. Policemen and volunteers were looking for her. The UK opened a murder case.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20201222/lizaalert-1590383450.html

Vologda

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/09/1574120211_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c643a4687f4a27c948b6e8f4486245b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vologda, incidents, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf)