Nine-year-old girl who disappeared in Vologda was found dead
In Vologda, the body of a missing nine-year-old girl was found, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021
2021-10-18T22: 32
2021-10-18T22: 32
2021-10-18T23: 05
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The body of a missing nine-year-old girl was found in Vologda, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. “The missing & lt; … & gt; 2012 year of birth was found deceased at the address: Vologda, Dolgiy pereulok, 8. Circumstances are being established,” the message says. On Saturday morning, the girl left the house on Vorovskogo Street and did not return. Policemen and volunteers were looking for her. The UK opened a murder case.
2021
