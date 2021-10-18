No paranoia: Uzbekistan told how Mirziyoyev differs from Karimov

– Under the first president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, there was a long stagnation. The only thing that changed then was that the nuts were tightening more and more. Every step, every government bill was worse than the previous one, but everything was predictable. Business constantly rotted: in some areas – for example, in Surkhandarya – practically all entrepreneurs were under the full “commercial” control of special services. And most importantly, there was a heavy atmosphere of fear and paranoia in the country.

When Mirziyoyev came to power, everyone was surprised at how many promises he began to give out. However, he was in no hurry to carry them out. For example, he did not release all political prisoners at once. Many of them had to serve another year or a year and a half, although before that they had been behind bars for a long time, for 8, 10, 18 years, and one even for 23 years. We are talking about oppositionists, human rights activists and journalists, who under the new president began to be released “in parts” – they released one or two before the arrival of some high-ranking representative of the Western countries. As a result, all those who sat down under Karimov were gradually released, but now new ones have appeared …

– Who is this?

– Blogger Otabek Sattori was sentenced to 6 years on charges of extortion in an absolutely fabricated case. He came with his friend to the bazaar in Sherabad and began filming violations of sanitary standards and so on. The guards came over and broke his phone. There was a small scandal, which was then hushed up. A month later, the market director called Sattori and said that he wanted to give him a new phone to replace the broken one. Well, he came to the meeting, picked up a brand new phone, and then the police grabbed him.

But this was a formal reason for his condemnation (“extortion” of the telephone), but in fact Mirziyoyev was engaged in the creation of cotton clusters – two-tier enterprises – throughout the country. The first level is the cultivation of cotton and harvesting, at the second, the cotton fiber is processed into clothing. Relatively speaking, if a ton of raw materials can be sold for a thousand dollars, then clothes made from this ton of raw materials are already estimated at ten thousand dollars. In theory, everything is fine, but in practice, the authorities take land from local farmers, who, in case of disagreement, threaten to initiate a criminal case. So Sattori filmed a series of video interviews about a similar case in the Surkhandarya region, where officials tried to rob more than 400 farmers. The security officials repeatedly told him to stop, but he did not calm down …

– But does Mirziyoyev have any achievements?

– The forced harvesting of cotton has ceased to involve everyone in a row … In general, his main achievement is considered to be the fact that he appointed his people as heads of administrations, who began to distribute land for free to certain developers. On these plots, “elite” residential complexes are being built, in which no one lives, because people do not have the money to buy apartments. But for these construction projects, the state is collecting international loans, issuing them for an ambitious economic reform. Developers hope that the houses will pay off in the next 15–20 years and that loans, which are collected for about the same period, can be returned. The construction is carried out by one-day firms, and houses are often erected on the site of parks, school stadiums, historic buildings, and so on.

The second most important place for Mirziyoyev is the monopolization of trade. It is not a secret for anyone in Uzbekistan that its main business partner is the mayor of Tashkent, Jakhongir Artykkhodzhayev, who crushes all any big business under him – with the help of special laws, helpfully adopted by the parliament. For this reason, the authorities of Uzbekistan do not want to join the EAEU, the rules of which provide for the opening of borders, freedom of trade and the movement of capital. But all this leads to the fact that the monopolies, which bring the ruling group multibillion-dollar profits, will have to say goodbye. Slaughter the goose that lays the golden eggs.

– Why then did Uzbekistan become an observer in the EAEU?

– Mirziyoyev does not want to spoil relations with Russia. For this reason, he will not renounce his membership in this organization, thus going to confrontation, but will delay integration as much as possible – ideally for decades.

– On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the republic, he spoke about significant economic growth, including the increased role of small and medium-sized businesses in the country. Is there something like that?

– If under Karimov in Tashkent, the capital of the country, 5-6 high-rise buildings were built a year, now they are being built about one hundred or two hundred. Naturally, industries adjacent to construction (production of various building materials) began to catch up.

– You said that under Karimov, the security forces put pressure on business, now this is no longer there?

– There was a case with businessman Jakhongir Umarov. They wanted to take the enterprise away from him, and when he resisted, they planted drugs on him in order to imprison him for a long time. The case went to court, but then an audio recording surfaced, in which the operative tells how he planted drugs. Despite the record, Umarov was convicted, but after a few months he was still at large, and the operative was fired. But the taken away business was not returned.

– Was something like that possible under Karimov?

– It was the norm. Before Karimov’s death in 2016, there was a scandalous case in the Jizzakh region, in which local businessman Aramais Avakyan was sentenced to 7 years in prison for membership in the Islamic State (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), an attempt to overthrow the constitutional order, and so on. And it all started with the fact that Avakyan rented a pond and began to breed fish there. When the fish had grown and it was time to sell it, the local khokim (head of the administration of the city of Pakhtakor) showed up and decided to take away the fish farm. The businessman himself and his friends were thrown into prison, and they did not come up with anything better than to “appoint” everyone as Islamic terrorists, losing sight of the fact that Avakyan is a Christian by religion. Under torture, everyone pleaded guilty except Avakyan. At first, they wanted to imprison him for 16 years, but due to a loud scandal, the term was reduced to 7 years. Then Karimov died and Avakyan was released. True, this happened only in 2020.

– That is, in this regard, life in Uzbekistan has improved?

– Now it is not so much business that is being squeezed out, how many people are being thrown out of their homes. The country even adopted a special law, according to which a developer can sue a resident if he does not want to sell his apartment or house at a price that the developer likes.

– Did you manage to liquidate the black currency market?

– Not completely. Citizens without a passport can only sell $ 100. If you want to exchange a lot of money at once, you have to go home to a broker you know.

– What is the problem with exchanging a large amount with a passport?

– People are afraid that they may have questions from the tax authorities, they may face extortion. In addition, many work illegally, so formally they cannot have that large amount that they want to exchange.

In general, it should be understood that all the words about the great reforms in Uzbekistan are just a large-scale PR campaign. Moreover, it is supported not only by the authorities of Uzbekistan, but also by the largest international financial institutions, for example, ADB, EBRD, because they are happy to provide large loans to Tashkent, and then receive their interest. For Mirziyoyev himself, the main thing is not the development of the state, but his personal enrichment. Well, and “for the soul” – the encouragement of ethnic Uzbek nationalism.

– How is this expressed?

– During the Soviet era, many different industries were built in Uzbekistan, and the entire document flow there is still partially conducted in Russian. Under Mirziyoyev, the authorities were concerned about this issue and decided to translate everything into Uzbek. And not just translate everything into it, but directly prohibit citizens of other ethnicity – who formally have exactly the same rights as the Uzbeks – from using their languages ​​(Russian, Tajik) in this regard. That is, people are deprived of their legal linguistic rights without trial.

The bill banning the use of any language other than Uzbek in documentation has already been approved by the parliament and the Senate; Mirziyoyev only needs to sign it. Some believe that he would have done it a long time ago, but then the situation in Afghanistan began to aggravate, and, just in case, he decided not to draw attention to this for now: Russia may still come in handy. Perhaps Mirziyoyev wants to first be re-elected for a second presidential term, so that nothing will interfere with him (elections in October).

– By the way, a series of rehabilitation of people who were convicted during the Soviet Union has recently taken place in Uzbekistan. A group of Basmachs was rehabilitated, more than a hundred people, including the famous Kurbashi Ibrahimbek. Why is this done?

– Yes, he rehabilitates these, but for some reason he does not want those who were imprisoned under Karimov. There were only two exceptions. The first is a former military man, later a human rights activist, who was accused of almost single-handedly planning to seize a military airfield and base. The second was the former khokim, who served several years for a bribe. The rest have been trying to achieve rehabilitation for many years, but the authorities refuse them.

As for the rehabilitation of Ibrahimbek, this is another expression of Mirziyoyev’s narrow ethnic nationalism. Now many of those who fought against the USSR are being raised to the rank of heroes. At the same time, all cases concerning the Basmachi are still classified, they cannot be found in the state archive. But in Tajikistan, where Ibrahimbek partially acted, he is by no means considered a hero. There he is considered a villain who killed and robbed peaceful Tajiks. In Uzbekistan itself, until recently, he was hardly remembered.

In parallel with this, Islamization is also increasing in the country. More and more often you can meet women with covered heads, sometimes you can see women in a veil – only eyes are visible. It is not known how Mirziyoyev himself relates to this, but he probably hopes to enlist the support of the religious masses. If Karimov relied on the siloviki, then the second president is afraid of their strengthening, so he is looking for an alternative to them, layers that would support him. Many people consider Mirziyoyev to be corrupt, but those who were oppressed under Karimov are, first of all, nationalists and godfathers, to whom he gives more and more freedom, delighted with his actions.

– Nevertheless, Mirziyoyev calls Karimov’s times “dark”, and connects his rule with the road to a strong democratic state. Are there any signs of this?

– Each new ruler scolds the previous one. The atmosphere of paranoia really went away, but now everyone started talking – while on social networks and on the street – and together they began to scold the ruling thieves’ government. Officials steal as fast as if they are living their last day. Under Karimov, there were no such large-scale construction projects, but such theft was much less.

The political system itself has not changed at all. Like Karimov, Mirziyoyev can appoint all security officials, ministers, heads of cities and regions, judges, prosecutors and even influence lawyers, and future parliament members are unofficially approved by the presidential administration. In the upcoming presidential elections, Mirziyoyev is the uncontested candidate. Everything he says about the development of democracy in the country is absolutely untrue, although in general he lies less than Karimov, who could not literally connect two words without lying. The first president considered himself the most cunning person in the world, so he could not stop pushing another false speech. Mirziyoyev, in this regard, is still less intriguing. But in general, the main difference between them lies in the attitude towards money and power. For Karimov, power was the highest value, everyone, he reveled in it, and Mirziyoyev was only interested in money.

There have been no significant changes in the country for 5 years. We just found ourselves in a new variation of the old regime.

– Do Mirziyoyev’s daughters differ from Karimov’s daughters?

– Publicly, both those and other paws. “As soon as I put a spoon in my mouth, I immediately thought:“ And how are the people? .. ”In personal conversations, people who have dealt with Mirziyoyev’s eldest daughter Saida say that she is angry, scandalous and treats workers badly. For example, a house was built for the presidential family with decoration from very expensive materials, they did not like something there, so it was demolished and rebuilt.

