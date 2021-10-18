Norwegian Kongsberg attack: people killed by piercing weapons, not bows and arrows

Hour ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Kongsberg residents mourn those killed in the attack

Norwegian police on Monday revealed new details about the recent attack in Kongsberg. According to law enforcement agencies, the attacker probably killed all the victims with stabbing weapons, rather than shooting them with a bow, as previously thought. The police also continue to study the motives of the attack and do not rule out that the suspect suffers from a mental illness.

The attack last Wednesday killed five people and injured three; several others were wounded with a bow. 37-year-old Espen Andersen Brautin is accused of the murders. He admits the fact of the attack, but does not consider himself guilty.

Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt spoke on Monday about the progress of the investigation, according to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. According to him, the police interviewed 140 people to get a picture of what happened, 60 of them were officially interrogated.

Police can now claim that the attack began at a Coop supermarket. Here, the attacker shot at a police officer who was in the store in his spare time. Witnesses told NRK that a police officer came out of the store with an arrow in his back, warning others of the danger. The first police officers arrived at the scene five minutes later and saw the shooter in the same store, but were unable to stop him. The attacker was detained only 35 minutes after the first attack. The police have not yet commented on the reason for this.

The attacker then moved to a residential area in Hittegat, where several more arrows were fired, including at people.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, This is what the accused of murder looked like in a 2017 video.

At one point, he put down his bow and arrow and then continued moving through the city, Omholt said. Among other things, the suspect entered several houses.

For the first time, police have confirmed that the 37-year-old defendant used two piercing and cutting objects in the attack. What kind of weapon he used is not specified; the police also do not say whether these items were purchased legally.

From what was said at the briefing, it follows that in the Hittegat area, the attacker killed five people with a thrusting weapon – both in private homes and in public places. “So far, everything indicates that these casualties are accidental,” Omholt said. According to police, the defendant wounded 10 people with a bow and arrow.

Radicalization or Disease?

Police said last week that the attack, which killed five people, was a terrorist attack. At the same time it became known that some time ago this man converted to Islam and came to the attention of law enforcement officers due to the fact that he showed signs of radicalization. The motives for the attack are still unknown.

However, on Monday, Omholt stressed that the suspect was sent for a psychiatric examination, now he is being held in a closed-type hospital for people with mental illness. “As for the motive, the main version remains the disease. If we talk about the adoption of Islam, then this version is weakening,” Agence France-Presse quotes Omholt.

According to the suspect’s lawyer, Fredrik Newman, the shooter is half Norwegian, half Danish and has Danish citizenship.

This man lived in Kongsberg for several years. NRK previously reported that last year a court banned Brautin from approaching two members of his family for six months.