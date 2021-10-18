Norwegian Kongsberg attack: people killed by piercing weapons, not bows and arrows

Kongsberg residents mourn those killed in the city center

Kongsberg residents mourn those killed in the attack

Norwegian police on Monday revealed new details about the recent attack in Kongsberg. According to law enforcement agencies, the attacker probably killed all the victims with stabbing weapons, rather than shooting them with a bow, as previously thought. The police also continue to study the motives of the attack and do not rule out that the suspect suffers from a mental illness.

The attack last Wednesday killed five people and injured three; several others were wounded with a bow. 37-year-old Espen Andersen Brautin is accused of the murders. He admits the fact of the attack, but does not consider himself guilty.

Police inspector Per Thomas Omholt spoke on Monday about the progress of the investigation, according to the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. According to him, the police interviewed 140 people to get a picture of what happened, 60 of them were officially interrogated.

Police can now claim that the attack began at a Coop supermarket. Here, the attacker shot at a police officer who was in the store in his spare time. Witnesses told NRK that a police officer came out of the store with an arrow in his back, warning others of the danger. The first police officers arrived at the scene five minutes later and saw the shooter in the same store, but were unable to stop him. The attacker was detained only 35 minutes after the first attack. The police have not yet commented on the reason for this.

