Oatmeal has risen in price in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211018/ovsyanka-1754995257.html

The favorite product of Russians has risen in price at a record

In Russia, oatmeal has risen in price at a record – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

The favorite product of Russians has risen in price at a record

Prices for oatmeal flakes in Russia have risen to a record level, RBC reported, citing Rosstat data. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

2021-10-18T11: 23

2021-10-18T11: 23

2021-10-18T11: 44

economy

Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat)

Eastern Siberia

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/04/1575342919_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_32c5df8c5e845c4e01e416880513c5a9.jpg

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Prices for oatmeal flakes in Russia have risen to a record level, RBC reported, citing Rosstat data. In August, the cost of rolled oats (peeled and processed oat grains) reached 80.5 rubles per kilogram, and in September – 80.9 rubles. The last time the price of a product crossed the 80 rubles mark was at least in 2000. Oatmeal has also risen in price in stores, including instant cereals – up to 94 rubles per kilogram. Dmitry Bolotov, a representative of a large trading network in Eastern Siberia “Komandor”, told the publication that this year suppliers have repeatedly warned about an increase in wholesale prices, referring to the rise in prices raw materials, packaging, crop failure, reduction of acreage, drought and other factors. This situation, the source said, was observed in key regions – in Siberia and the Urals. The Lenta retail chain confirmed that suppliers have raised prices for the product “within 20 percent” compared to last year.

https://ria.ru/20211006/fastfud-1753271405.html

Eastern Siberia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/08/04/1575342919_341 0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_117b957420f8aae4ee1b253dfd9ed927.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Economics, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), Eastern Siberia, Russia