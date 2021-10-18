https://ria.ru/20211018/ovsyanka-1754995257.html
Oatmeal has risen in price in Russia
In August, the cost of rolled oats (peeled and processed oat grains) reached 80.5 rubles per kilogram, and in September – 80.9 rubles. The last time the price of a product crossed the 80-ruble mark was at least in 2000.
Oatmeal porridge, including instant cereals, rose in price in stores – up to 94 rubles per kilogram.
Dmitry Bolotov, a representative of a large trading network in Eastern Siberia, “Komandor”, told the newspaper that this year suppliers have repeatedly warned about an increase in wholesale prices, referring to the rise in prices for raw materials, packaging, crop failure, reduction in acreage, drought and other factors. This situation, the source said, was observed in key regions – in Siberia and the Urals.
The Lenta retail chain confirmed that suppliers have raised prices for the product “within 20 percent” compared to last year.
