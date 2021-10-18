Older sister Kim Kardashian is getting married for the first time – UNIAN

The American star boasted a huge diamond ring.

Kourtney Kardashian boasted a ring with a huge diamond / photo @kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian waited for the coveted marriage proposal from the drummer of the punk band “Blink-182” Travis Barker. Last Sunday, the man arranged a romantic date for his future wife on the ocean. He decorated the place with red roses and candles.

In addition, during this happy moment, her own sister Khloe Kardashian with her lover Tristan Thompson was next to the newly-made bride and groom.

The newly-made bride on her personal Instagram page has published touching pictures from that very day.

Forever, she signed.

Her younger sister, twice divorced Kim Kardashian, commented on the joyful event. She posted three wedding ring emojis.

Read also“Comfort for the elite”: Lesya Nikityuk wrote an angry post about quality in the service sectorWe will remind, Korti Kardashian from 2006 to 2015 was in a civil marriage with Scott Disick. The couple are raising three children together: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope, and 6-year-old son Rain. The reason for the separation of the couple was the numerous betrayals on the part of the man.

The relationship between lovers became known at the beginning of this year. As noted by the American media, Courtney’s future husband is incredibly happy that she agreed to become his wife.

