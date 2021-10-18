Oprah Winfrey says she had an out-of-body experience next to Tina Turner

Ekaterina KOVALENKO May 18 17:20

Photo: instagram.com/oprah.

American TV presenter and actress Oprah Winfrey said she experienced an out-of-body experience by being on stage next to American singer Tina Turner. Oprah was a Turner fan. She told music producer Clive Davis about this on May 15, at his virtual Grammy party. PageSix …

“I’ve heard a lot of people talk about being out of the body as a kind of near-death experience, so maybe I was dying and didn’t know about it,” Winfrey said.

Turner was unable to attend the virtual party at Zoom, but Winfrey paid tribute to her. The TV presenter remembered how her knees buckled when she went on stage to sing the hit Simply the Best with her idol.

“I’ve never been that much out of my body, out of my comfort zone, out of my area of ​​what is normal for me,” Oprah said.

Winfrey added that she forced herself to relax in the last minutes of the song as she wanted to enjoy the moment. According to Oprah, only after that did she pay attention to the audience.

– I saw the stadium for the first time. I was able to see him for the first time, and it still remains one of the most memorable moments in my life – and the most nervous, – said Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey is 67 years old. Best known as the host of The Oprah Winfrey Show. Oprah became the world’s first black woman billionaire. It has its own film studio, O magazine, The Oprah Magazine, the commercially successful Oprah.com, a radio network, and the OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network cable TV channel.

