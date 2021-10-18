Orban’s new rival. Marki-Zai, Catholic and father of seven, will lead opposition to elections

The mayor of the small Hungarian town of Hodmezovasarchei, Peter Marki-Zai, became the single opposition candidate in next year’s elections.

In the second round of the primaries last Sunday, he bypassed Clara Dobrev, an MEP from the left Democratic coalition, with 57% of the vote.

Addressing her supporters, Clara Dobrev admitted defeat and called on the opposition for unity.

“We want to build a new, cleaner and more honest Hungary, not just replace Orban or his party,” Marki-Zai told his supporters in Budapest.

