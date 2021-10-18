https://ria.ru/20211018/sud-1755060477.html

Organization “Male State” * recognized as extremist

The organization “Male State” * was recognized as extremist – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Organization “Male State” * recognized as extremist

The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court recognized the “Male State” * as an extremist organization, RIA Novosti correspondent reports. RIA Novosti, 18.10.2021

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, 18 October – RIA Novosti. The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court recognized the Male State * as an extremist organization, the RIA Novosti correspondent reports. the demand was filed by the prosecutor’s office of the Nizhny Novgorod region. As follows from the materials of the court, the interested persons in the case are the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Justice for the region and the Roskomnadzor Directorate for the Volga Federal District. The defendants are the unregistered interregional association “Men’s State” *, its founder Vladislav Pozdnyakov, as well as Dmitry Gubanov and Igor Nosov. The network has repeatedly reported about threats to the lives of women from activists of the movement. According to media reports, it also launched an attack on the Tanuki restaurant delivery chain, accusing them of LGBT propaganda. In December 2018, a court in Nizhny Novgorod sentenced Pozdnyakov to two years’ suspended imprisonment for “actions of an extremist nature.” He was later released from punishment due to the partial decriminalization of Article 282 of the Criminal Code. * Extremist organization banned in Russia

