Orlando Bloom complained about his life with Katy Perry

Surprisingly, Orlando Bloom is very frank and sincere about his sex life with fiancée Katy Perry.

44-year-old star of the series “Carnival Row ”said in an interview The guardianthat recently he has not had enough attention from his beloved. In particular, the man complained about the lack of sexual intimacy in their relationship. Of course, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor believes that the fault is that his 36-year-old girlfriend only gave birth to his daughter in August 2020 Daisy By giving, which greatly shifted the vector of her priorities.

When a reporter asked the actor how often he had sex, the man was bluntness admitted that it was not enough, because quite recently they had a daughter in their lives.

This is not the first time Orlando Bloom flaunts his intimate life. So, in March 2020, the actor told the publication Sunday Times, that he abstained from sex for six months before meeting Katie. Rumors that the two celebrities were dating first surfaced in January 2016, when the couple spent time together at the Golden Globe Awards afterparty.

“I was only going to abstain for three months, but I liked the way I began to relate to women and to the feminine in myself,” the actor said at the time. He also explained that then he refused any sexual stimulation.

“It was crazy. I don’t think this is helpful. I don’t think this is a recommended step. It was very difficult for me to cope ”.

The actor recently gave an interview for Sunday Times, during which he talked about how he copes with fatherhood with Perry. We are sure that everyone remembers perfectly well that the movie star has a son from model Mirand Kerr – 10-year-old Flynn.