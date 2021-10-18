https://ria.ru/20211017/khram-1754927163.html

Patriarch Kirill consecrated a temple at the FSO Academy in Oryol

Patriarch Kirill consecrated the temple at the FSO Academy in Oryol – Russia news today

Patriarch Kirill consecrated a temple at the FSO Academy in Oryol

Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill consecrated the temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, operating at the Academy of the Federal Security Service in Orel, … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17T14: 50

2021-10-17T14: 50

2021-10-17T14: 50

religion

Eagle

Moscow Patriarchate

Russian Orthodox Church

Patriarch Kirill (Vladimir Gundyaev)

religion

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754926019_0:63:800:513_1920x0_80_0_0_ed37109fdf682a3312ac0c117a72d1cd.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill consecrated the temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, operating at the Academy of the Federal Security Service in Orel, a source in the Russian Orthodox Church told RIA Novosti. After the consecration of the temple, the patriarch awarded the director of the Federal Security Service (FSO) of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kochnev, the chairman of the committee The State Duma on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky and State Duma Deputy Resin. In attention to help in the construction of the temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God at the FSO Academy in Oryol, Kochnev was awarded the Church Order of the Blessed Prince Daniel of Moscow, I degree, Slutsky – the Order of Andrei Rublev, II degree. State Duma deputy, curator of the program for the construction of Orthodox churches in the capital, Vladimir Resin, was awarded a commemorative icon with a patriarchal blessing. The patriarch also presented the newly consecrated church with an icon of the holy right-believing prince Alexander Nevsky. “This is not a simple image, this is a precious image. I thought for a long time where to place this image, and there were different options, including those associated with the main churches of the city of Moscow. But I thought that it would be very good if this image was on the heroic Orlovskaya land that really defended Russia and glorified both the people and our fatherland with its military exploits, “he said in a sermon after the consecration of the temple. conditions, “he did not” circle “over Orel, the helicopter simply could not fly due to weather conditions, and then the weather cleared up and took off.” Patriarchate of Metropolitan Dionysius of the Resurrection (Porubaya), who on Sunday held a liturgy instead of Patriarch Kirill in the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God in Orel. He noted that “His Holiness the Patriarch & lt; … & gt; blessed, waiting for him, & lt; … & gt; to celebrate the Holy Liturgy”, also Dionysius urged “to offer prayers & lt; … & gt; that the Lord would give the opportunity to the Holy Patriarch to arrive at the end our celebration in order to seal it with your prayer and bless us all. “As RIA Novosti previously clarified in the press service of Patriarch Kirill, the temple of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God was laid in 2007, from 2011 to 2017 construction was suspended due to lack of funding. In 2018, a Sunday school was erected at the temple complex, the territory was landscaped, and by 2020 all construction work was completed, in 2021 the painting was completed. In 2019, the temple was presented with an icon of the Archangel Michael, “who since ancient times has been considered the patron saint of the army, defenders and fighters who faithfully serve their land and state.”

https://ria.ru/20210613/nagrada-1736846831.html

https://ria.ru/20210919/volgograd-1750775503.html

Eagle

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/11/1754926019_41 0:752 533_1920x0_80_0_0_6f63769c159eeca7aa0f5b84cffee8b0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

eagle, moscow patriarchy, russian orthodox church, patriarch kirill (vladimir gundyaev), religion