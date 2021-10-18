Peresild spoke about health problems due to space flight

Actress Julia Peresild told how she feels the next day after returning to Earth from space. Together with director Klim Shipenko, she spent 12 days on the International Space Station, where she went to shoot the film The Challenge.

Accompanied by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, members of the first ever film crew landed in the Kazakh steppe near Baikonur yesterday. Soon the plane of the Cosmonaut Training Center named after V.I. Yu. A. Gagarin delivered them to the Moscow region for rehabilitation in Star City.

Julia Peresild told Instagram that after landing she had problems with her legs.

“I’m learning to walk again! October 17th is another birthday!” (hereinafter, the spelling and punctuation of the authors are given without changes. – Ed.), – the actress comments on her condition on Earth.

Earlier it was reported that the rehabilitation of Shipenko and Peresild could take from two to seven days. And then they will continue filming the film for which they flew into orbit.

The actress’s remark that the day of her return to Earth – October 17 – can be considered the second birthday, was not disregarded by many stars of Russian show business.

“We will celebrate this birthday every year. Congratulations,” wrote the actress Alla Pugacheva.