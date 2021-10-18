Peskov announced Russia’s interest in the prosperity of European countries :: Politics :: RBC

Dmitry Peskov

(Photo: Vladimir Smirnov / TASS)



Russia is interested in the prosperity of the European countries, but to be independent from each other. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in an interview for the documentary film “Vladimir Putin: Master of the Game” on France 5 TV channel.

So, answering the question of the journalist France 5, “does Russia want Europe to be disunited,” Peskov said: “We are not at all interested [в этом. — РБК] <...> We are interested in the prosperity of European countries, but all were independent from each other “(quote from RIA Novosti).

According to him, Europe is looking for a defense strategy independent of the United States, but Russia does not pose a threat to Western countries. “Will the Americans stay in Europe, will they continue to defend the Europeans against the ‘terrible’ Russians? We would like to be heard: we do not threaten anyone, we do not pose a danger, we are a huge, strong country that is looking for partners, ”said the press secretary of the Russian president.

In addition, the journalist said that in Europe they often feel a “threat” from Russia, in particular this spring, when the country was “building up” its troops near the borders of Ukraine. Peskov, in turn, said that in Russia they can “understand” such feelings, but at the same time it is necessary to be better “informed” about the situation. He noted that before the pulling together of troops to the western borders, “massive” exercises of NATO troops were held. At the same time, many spoke about the Russian military, but no one spoke about the “concentration” of the alliance’s forces, he added. In addition, Peskov called the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO “the worst scenario” and assured that in this case Russia will take measures “to ensure its own security.”