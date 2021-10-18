https://ria.ru/20211018/peskov-1754964737.html
Peskov said that Russia does not threaten anyone
MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia is a strong country that is looking for partners in the EU and is not a danger to anyone, said presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov in an interview for a documentary film entitled “Vladimir Putin: Master of the Game” (Poutine, le maître du jeu) on France 5 TV So he answered the journalist’s question whether Russia wants Europe to be disunited. The correspondent also expressed concerns about the “build-up” of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine. Peskov noted that Moscow can understand such feelings, but urged to better study information about the situation. In particular, a massive exercise of NATO troops took place before the movement of Russian troops, the presidential press secretary said. At the same time, many talked about the Russian military, but no one about the concentration of the alliance’s forces, he recalled. Peskov also called the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to NATO as the worst scenario and assured that in this case Russia will take measures to ensure its own security.
