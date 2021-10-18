Peskov warned about active measures in case of Ukraine joining NATO :: Politics :: RBK

Ukrainian servicemen at NATO exercises

Ukraine’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) would be the worst-case scenario, it could force Russia to “take active measures” to ensure its own security. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in an interview for the documentary film “Vladimir Putin: Master of the Game” on France 5 TV channel.

“Ukraine’s accession to NATO would be the worst-case scenario. This is the scenario that goes beyond the “red line” of Russia’s national interests. This is the scenario that could force Russia to take active measures to ensure its own security, “he said (quoted by Interfax).

In addition, the journalist of the TV channel said that in Europe they often feel a “threat” from Russia, in particular this spring, when the country “built up” its troops near the borders of Ukraine. Peskov, in turn, said that in Russia they can “understand” such feelings, but at the same time it is necessary to be better “informed” about the situation. He noted that before the pulling together of troops to the western borders, “massive” exercises of NATO troops were held. At the same time, many spoke about the Russian military, but no one spoke about the “concentration” of the alliance’s forces, he added.

In June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to NATO with a demand to immediately accept the country into the alliance. According to him, Kiev was ready to receive an action plan to prepare for membership. “If NATO is really waiting for us and wants to see us in their ranks, then there is no need to look through binoculars into some distant future and discuss this future. The issue must be resolved immediately, ”he said. In April, the Ukrainian president also indicated that NATO membership would be the only way to end the conflict in Donbas.