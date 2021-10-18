photos and details :: Autonews

Japanese edition of Best Car has published renders and details of the next-generation Toyota Crown executive sedan. This car, produced since 1955, is considered the oldest model of the automaker, which continues to be produced to this day. With the change of generation, the Toyota Crown will transform from a classic sedan into a large four-door coupe – the concept of the car will be similar to, for example, the Audi A7 Sportback and the Porsche Panamera.

The main distinguishing features of the model will be narrow LED headlights in the style of the Toyota bZ4X electric crossover, a trapezoidal radiator grill, as well as embossed body sidewalls with complex stamping. According to preliminary data, the length of the new Toyota Crown will be about 4900 mm, width – 1850 mm, and height – 1450 mm. The novelty will be built on the GA-K platform, one of the modifications of the TNGA modular architecture that underlies most modern Toyota models. The new Toyota Camry and Lexus ES were created on this chassis version.