prices and details :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ announced the start of sales of Lada XRay and XRay Cross hatchbacks equipped with the new Lada Enjoy multimedia complex. Car prices start at 896,000 rubles.

This infotainment system, which debuted in September on the Lada Vesta family, is a simplified version of the Lada Enjoy Pro complex. The media system has support for projection of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces, an audio system from Arkamys with three-dimensional sound and the ability to apply individual settings.

In addition, the complex provides an integrated rear-view camera with dynamic markings, hands-free mode, dual microphone with noise cancellation function and remote control buttons on the steering wheel.

The main difference between the Enjoy infotainment complex and its Pro version is the lack of an integrated Yandex.Auto platform with access to services like Navigator and Gas Stations. In addition, the display diagonal in the cabin has been reduced from 8 inches to 7 inches.

Lada XRay with a new media system performed by #CLUB Enjoy is available at a price of 896,900 rubles, and a car in the Luxe configuration will cost at least 923,900 rubles. Prices for the “high” hatchback XRay Cross with the Lada Enjoy complex start from 1,080,900 rubles.