“Profit does not care”: Vin Diesel shared expectations of the ninth “Fast and the Furious”

The world premiere of the ninth part of “Fast and the Furious” took place on May 19. To date, the rating of the film on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes is 60%. An action movie with such an indicator, of course, overtook the first four parts, but this is lower than that of the last five, including Hobbs and Shaw. The blockbuster is directed by Justin Lin, and one of the producers is actor and lead actor Vin Diesel. The latter shared with Izvestia his expectations of the novelty. According to him, now he does not care about profit.

I’m only interested in the feeling of watching a movie. I think well. Obviously, it is more profitable to do what everyone is doing now: to release a movie at the same time as cinemas on streaming services, to get huge profits from sales. Well, “grandiose” may be too bold, but it will definitely be a lot of money, very big, – noted artist.

Diesel added that Fast and Furious 9 came out exactly when it became unbearable to watch the films and everyone missed the cinema. According to him, it is thanks to them that “we love cinema”, thanks to the emotions of the big screen.

The artist also touched upon the topic of “biblical allusions” in the tape. He is confident that “one of the main symbols of the entire franchise, and perhaps the most important”, is the pectoral cross of Dominic Toretto, the leader of street racers, played by Diesel.

For twenty years we saw a cross around his neck, and now we learned that it is associated with the most important events from the distant past., – summed up the Hollywood actor.













Despite the producer’s optimism, most film critics considered the film to be nonsense and absurdity. Of course, there were also more positive reviews. For example, IndieWire edition considered that “for the first time in a long time, it looks like the franchise is heading in the right direction.” The experts weren’t impressed by the new villain. They thought that John Cena looked faded against the background of other heroes, and he could not outshine Vin Diesel.

It was previously reported that streaming platform Netflix has released the second season of Love, Death + Robots. It is an animated anthology compiled from sci-fi short films from various studios and directors.