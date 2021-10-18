published fresh footage from the new “Matrix”

The footage may give fans of the film some thoughts about the plot.

New footage from the movie “The Matrix: Resurrection” expected by millions of fans has appeared on the web. The Russian premiere of the sequel is scheduled for December 16 this year.

The first two frames published by Entertainment Weekly are what we already saw in the movie trailer: Neo and Morpheus fight, similar in appearance to the one we saw in the first movie.

But the third shot is especially interesting: in it we see Neo, Morpheus and another girl (apparently also one of those who managed to get out of the Matrix) in some room that looks very much like a cinema. There is also a red leather armchair, which we saw very often in the trilogy. Overall, this scene is very similar to what we already saw in the first film, when Morpheus lifts Neo’s veil of mystery about the Matrix.

By the way, if you carefully study the trailer, you can see a very interesting moment: in one of the frames we also see a kind of cinema, where fragments of the first film are visible on the big screen. It is possible that in this way he will remember his past – he will simply be shown on the big screen.

The fourth part is directed by Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves will return to the role of Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss to the role of Trinity.

In addition, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen Hollman and others played in the film.

Earlier, the developer of the game The Matrix Online said that he was very surprised by the news that another actor will play Morpheus in the new film.