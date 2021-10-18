Putin offered a payment of RUB 1 million for the third child in the Far East :: Society :: RBC

In August 2021, the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, Alexei Chekunkov, told RBC that the department had developed a model for the settlement of the Far East in order to increase its population by 2 million, to more than 10 million people.

“There is an opportunity to attract up to 2 million people on the horizon of 15 years, but then it will be necessary to build more than 60 million square meters. m of residential real estate and create a new environment for life, ”the minister said at the time. Today, only 2.5 million square meters are being built in the region. m of new housing per year. “It is possible to launch a flywheel of such an expansion, but this investment project would cost about 8 trillion rubles. This is the aggregate cost, ”he added.

Such a project, according to the head of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, would have paid off on the horizon of one generation, that is, in about 25 years this money would have returned to the investor. However, now the government does not have a “settlement” concept, he warns, such a project is rather difficult to discuss with the current budgetary constraints and there is no point in speeding it up.

Mishustin approved the program for the development of the Far East until 2035



In 2020, after a six-day trip to the Far East, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a national program for the development of the Far East until 2035. “The main goals of the program are to accelerate the development of the region’s economy, improve the demographic situation, stop the migration outflow, and improve the quality of life of people in the Far East,” the head of government said.

In the next four years in the Far East, key indicators of the quality of life and economic development should grow faster than the average in Russia, the government believes. According to the program, until 2035, it is planned to create at least 450 thousand new jobs in the Far East, as well as to build 460 healthcare organizations and 57 educational organizations. More than 1,000 medical organizations and 134 schools are going to undergo major repairs.

In addition, the plan provides for the provision of aviation accessibility to all remote settlements, for which it is planned to reconstruct 40 airports. The document also plans to connect all remote settlements to the Internet and create new tourist clusters in each of the 11 regions of the Far Eastern Federal District.