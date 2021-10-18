https://ria.ru/20211018/putin-1755086600.html

Putin offered to pay residents of the Far Eastern Federal District a million rubles for the third child

Putin offered to pay residents of the Far Eastern Federal District a million rubles for a third child – RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

Putin offered to pay residents of the Far Eastern Federal District a million rubles for the third child

Vladimir Putin offered to pay families from the Far Eastern Federal District a million rubles for the birth of a third child or subsequent children, … RIA Novosti, 10/18/2021

2021-10-18T18: 14

2021-10-18T18: 14

2021-10-18T19: 07

society

Far Eastern pho

vladimir putin

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754754081_0-0:2891:1626_1920x0_80_0_0_3f738630d46e2e6e22578b0cda0ec842.jpg

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Vladimir Putin has offered to pay families from the Far Eastern Federal District a million rubles each for the birth of a third child or subsequent children, according to the Kremlin website, and instructed the government to consider providing this one-time social payment by November 1. The money will be able to receive families who register the birth of children in the registry office in the Far Eastern Federal District. The funds can be used to buy housing in the region or pay the costs of its construction. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was appointed responsible for the report. In addition, by November 3, the government must include the medical organizations of the federal district in the medical rehabilitation program for citizens, including those who have recovered from COVID-19, and provide the necessary infrastructure for this. will also consider the implementation in the Far Eastern Federal District of special measures to form sources of funding for public medical institutions and their structural units, which are located in areas with a low population density, as well as in remote and hard-to-reach areas. In addition, the issue of allocating additional funds from the federal budget for repayment of accounts payable of state medical organizations in the Far Eastern Federal District. Reports must be submitted by November 1, 2021. On the sidelines of the EEF, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev asked the President to support the dissemination of Sakhalin’s experience to the entire territory of the Far East and make a decision on you payment of a million rubles at the birth of a third child. According to him, this will affect the decision to plan the first and second child and will greatly enhance the effect.

https://realty.ria.ru/20211018/dfo-1755077551.html

Far Eastern pho

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754754081_53 0:2784:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_844e67661705284508f7941d0b681eed.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, far eastern fo, vladimir putin